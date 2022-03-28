AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson writes there is a sense from other teams that the Browns have so little leverage with QB Baker Mayfield that eventually they will be forced to release him, perhaps doing something similar to what they did with WR Odell Beckham to save a little bit of money that way.
- Even if the Browns were willing to eat most of Mayfield’s salary, Robinson says they’re still in a tough spot to worm a draft pick out of another team because their leverage is so bad.
- The Browns can’t really sell that they’re willing to keep Mayfield to start in case of a suspension for QB Deshaun Watson, as they’ve already signed backup QB Jacoby Brissett and HC Kevin Stefanski made it clear at the owners meetings he’s their fallback plan: “We have to be ready, whenever the decision is made, potentially to go with Jacoby.”
- Once teams don’t have to worry about giving up a pick or taking on his $18.858 million guaranteed salary, Robinson says NFL executives expect Mayfield to have a much hotter market: “He’s a [No. 1 overall] pick who has been able to have some success as a starter. I think if you just look at Mitchell Trubisky having some options and interest [in free agency], there will be some interest in Baker, too.”
- Another executive pointed out the pool of teams interested in Mayfield could expand when 2023 is taken into account: “Because there are places he could go in 2022 with the intention of being a successor to someone. If he’s willing to take that approach, his free agency could aim at a lot of places. But from a trade aspect, that’s a smaller group, because teams that could sign him as a no-risk free agent are making less of a commitment than a team that’s giving up something. If you’re giving up a draft pick for him, I’d think the hope is that you have plans for him after next season.”
- Stefanski didn’t have any new information on the status of Mayfield at the owners meetings: “I think we’ll see. I think everybody understands the situation. We’re hoping that there’s closure to it at some point.” (Pro Football Talk)
- Stefanski is hopeful RT Jack Conklin can be ready for the start of the season following knee surgery: “I think we’ll see. I see him working out. He looks good. I think we’ll see.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski also said he doesn’t have any concerns about Watson requesting a trade less than a year after signing an extension, or Watson originally not wanting to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to the Browns. (Ulrich)
- It also seems as though Stefanski is comfortable saying that C Nick Harris will be the starting center next season: “Yeah, I think that’s what it looks like today. I’m very excited about Nick.” (Ulrich)
- Stefanski is also hoping that the Browns will bring back DE Jadeveon Clowney and said the two sides have remained in contact. (Ulrich)
- As for a potential reunion with Beckham, Stefanski said that he really likes Beckham and is willing to see how things play out. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Stefanski was willing to say the same about WR Jarvis Landry: “I love Jarvis (Landry) the person, I love Jarvis the player. We’ve got to let it all play out.” (Cabot)
Ravens
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is thought to be asking for $11 million a year on his next deal.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Ravens feel they have a “very competitive offer” on the table for Wagner and are pitching the idea of him joining an already strong defense where he will be able to add to his NFL legacy.
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh is optimistic that QB Lamar Jackson will sign an extension in the future: “I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback. Really, when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh also spoke about LB Odafe Oweh‘s offseason shoulder surgery: “As I’ve been told by our trainers, Odafe is doing great. It shouldn’t be a problem at all. That’s one of those ones where you get back pretty quickly. It should be no problem for training camp.” (Hensley)
- When it comes to veteran DL Calais Campbell, Harbaugh revealed that Campbell and GM Eric DeCosta are talking regularly about a potential return. (Hensley)
- Harbaugh was unwilling to give a timetable for the return of LT Ronnie Stanley from an ankle injury yet hopes to have him back for the regular season: “By all accounts, we won’t be rushing him back.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh doubts the team will be able to find a new starting center in free agency and have “great options” already on the team including Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon. (Hensley)
- The team is still looking to add help on defense and could end up bringing back veteran DE Justin Houston: “We want to add pass rushers. Inside presence, outside presence, whatever we can do there.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- As for running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning from injury, Harbaugh noted that they will start camp on the physically unable to perform list and that the team will play it safe with both players. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin commented on what drew them to QB Mitchell Trubisky as a potential starter in 2022.
“We really were attracted to his upside. He’s young and experienced. He’s won, to be quite honest with you. He’s probably won more than anybody else that was kind of in the field,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He didn’t cost us any draft capital. It allowed us to maintain all our picks, and you guys know how we feel about building our team through the draft. So there was a lot of things about him that were attractive to us.”
