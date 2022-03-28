AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin commented on what drew them to QB Mitchell Trubisky as a potential starter in 2022.

“We really were attracted to his upside. He’s young and experienced. He’s won, to be quite honest with you. He’s probably won more than anybody else that was kind of in the field,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He didn’t cost us any draft capital. It allowed us to maintain all our picks, and you guys know how we feel about building our team through the draft. So there was a lot of things about him that were attractive to us.”