AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam released a statement on the trade of QB Baker Mayfield to the Panthers:

“We want to thank Baker for all of his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at this position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well s countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry added:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness, and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns’ history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is developing great chemistry with first-round C Tyler Linderbaum and was impressed with his athleticism and mobility.

“The chemistry is great. The chemistry is great. I threw an interception yesterday. Daelin [Hayes] was taking it back to the house, to the other way,” Jackson said, via Ravens Wire. “I was kind of paused, talking to ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay] during the play. And my center, Tyler [Linderbaum], was getting after it. He was running him down. I just saw he’s fast. (laughter) He’s fast as heck for a center. I have never seen a center run like that. He’s a football player.”

Steelers

Steelers seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is confident that he’s an NFL-caliber quarterback.

“Something that I do strongly believe is that I do belong here,” said Oladokun, via Chris Adamski of Tribune Live.

Oladokun added that he’s embracing his role in Pittsburgh’s quarterback room.

“Obviously, we have a very competitive quarterback room,” Oladokun said. “I look to embrace my role in any capacity, whatever that is, whether I am the first one taking snaps or the last guy on the totem pole.”

Oladokun feels he’s capable of making the team’s 53-man roster.

“However I can make not only the (position) room better but the (whole) team, that’s what I look to do. I’m embracing that role. It’s something that’s going to be important for me heading into this year. You are just personally developing: on the field, off the field and giving yourself the best chance to make the ‘53.’”