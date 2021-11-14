AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Steelers

Baker Mayfield

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield says he is “super banged up” right now and had an x-ray on his knee, adding the results showed “no structural damage.” (Trotter)

The Browns say the injury is a knee contusion and maintain that Mayfield could have come back into the game if needed. (Mike Giardi)

Mayfield on the state of the team following the loss: “I think at this point we- everybody in our building has to look in the mirror and just kind of reevaluate and be accountable to themselves, to each other. Because we’re sitting – you know, sitting somewhere where we thought we’d be in a better place right now. But we’re not” (Giardi)

Browns DE Myles Garrett believes WR Odell Beckham will be happy as he has found a new home in Los Angeles with the Rams.

“I know OBJ would be happy in L.A.,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He’s always loved L.A. Been out there with him a couple of times and he feels at home there. So I hope he’s happy with his new team and things go well and he’s able to produce, perform with them at a very high level.”

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski following the blowout loss to the Patriots on Sunday at Gilette Stadium: “Inconsistency is certainly frustrating… We’ve got to have accountability with the players and correct those things. Anytime you’re inconsistent like we are right now, it’s really frustrating.” (Jake Trotter)

Joel Bitonio says the team has been too "Jekyll and Hyde": "We have to figure it out quick. In the AFC, 9-8 is not going to get you into the playoffs…." (Trotter)

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Browns DT Jordan Elliott was fined twice for unnecessary roughness last week, $5,793 both times.

Callahan believes Bitonio is "on that path" to reach the Hall of Fame: "… I think that's a great goal to have. … He's certainly on that path. It's a matter of consistency. … I'm hopeful that all works out." (Nate Ulrich)

While Browns QB Baker Mayfield will likely play against the Patriots with a sore foot, the team has no news on running backs Nick Chubb or Demetric Felton who were diagnosed with COVID-19. The team is also currently without WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who is absent from the team due to personal reasons. (Mary Kay Cabot)

