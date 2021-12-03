AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Bengals

Entering one of the tougher parts of the schedule, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the team used the bye week to regroup, and regain focus on the thick of their schedule.

“I think we had the bye week and we were able to get away and come back focused and ready to go,” Burrow said, via PFF. “We understood what we had in front of us. We understood the challenges that we were going to have coming down the stretch. After the bye week I think we had one of the top two or three hardest strengths of schedule going forward. We knew what we had to face so we went to practice and kept getting better.”

In particular, Burrow said he focused on taking what the defense gives him, instead of forcing the big play.

“Just take care of the ball better,” Burrow said. “Eliminate some turnovers. We kind of fell in love with the big play, speaking of myself. The last two games, I’ve really just taken what the defenses have given me and stat lines aren’t dotty or impressive but it’s getting the job done. That’s all I care about is W’s, and whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said RT Riley Reiff and C Trey Hopkins will be game-time decisions for Week 13. (Ben Baby)

Browns

When asked about Baker Mayfield‘s future, Browns GM Andrew Berry responded that it’s difficult to judge his season thus far based on the challenges he’s faced with injuries.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily any one reason,” Berry said, via NFL.com. “At times during the season, the different phases of our team have been on or off in the first 12 weeks. … Quite honestly, different stretches of the season have had different challenges or different issues. So I don’t think there’s necessarily like just a one-size-fits-all answer to that.”

Berry praised Mayfield for playing through his injuries and still being productive.

“I think we all know that Baker is incredibly physically tough. … That being said, he has had stretches this year where he has played well for us,” Berry said. “Look, the reality of it is he’s worked through injuries no different than other players on our roster, but I know he expects of himself and we expect him whenever he’s on the field to perform at a capable level and a winning level and we expect him to play his best football down the stretch here after the bye.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was uncertain about which cornerbacks would be available for Week 13 given Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young, Chris Westry, Jimmy Smith, and Anthony Averett all missed practice this week: “We’ve got to wait and see who we’ve got. We don’t know. As a coach, you try to get as many people as ready as you can. We’ll see where we’re at with that as we go. We don’t know at this point.” (Jamison Hensley)

When asked about the Ravens using WR Devin Duvernay more frequently as a running back, OC Greg Roman responded that they have many plans he’s waiting to use: “We have ton of stuff sitting in the vault. It’s a long season. I like to space things out.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Roman said they plan on having TE Nick Boyle (knee) contribute even if he isn't fully recovered: "He will definitely be a big part of helping us the rest of this year. Even him at 70 percent is very valuable." (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens DC Don Martindale called OLB Tyus Bowser a "weapon that nobody else has," and praised his run defense, rushing the quarterback, and coverage ability. (Zrebiec)

called OLB a “weapon that nobody else has,” and praised his run defense, rushing the quarterback, and coverage ability. (Zrebiec) Aaron Wilson reports the Ravens worked out DB Isaiah Jackson, and worked out and signed DB Blake Countess and DB Robert Jackson.