AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Jaguars

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow felt like the offense was firing on all cylinders for the first time this season as they scored a season-high in points against the Panthers.

“It was the first complete game of the year,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s how we expect to play every week. Run game, defense, pass game, it was all clicking today. We have to find that sauce and keep it in our back pocket for the rest of the year.”

Bengals CB Mike Hilton had surgery on his finger last week but said he will be ready to face his former team on Sunday. (Jay Morrison)

had surgery on his finger last week but said he will be ready to face his former team on Sunday. (Jay Morrison) Bengals S Daxton Hill is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, while RB Chris Evans is also week-to-week with a PCL injury in his right knee. (Ben Baby)

is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, while RB is also week-to-week with a PCL injury in his right knee. (Ben Baby) Bengals ST coordinator Darrin Simmons on P Kevin Huber : “I think he’s been struggling a little bit. It’s no secret. I think he’ll be the first one to tell you that.” (Baby)

on P : “I think he’s been struggling a little bit. It’s no secret. I think he’ll be the first one to tell you that.” (Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the potential return of DT D.J. Reader following the bye week: “We are optimistic it will be sooner rather than later. Make decisions with him next Monday.” (Paul Dehner)

Browns

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson notes that “it takes games like this for young players to really understand” how to rise to the occasion and he feels that QB Trevor Lawrence was able to do so for Jacksonville in their win on Sunday.

“I thought he played solid,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “He played within himself. He really managed the offense, and the situations made some tough throws, got out of some tough throws, got out of some sack situations, and ran hard. [He] just took a step in the right direction. That’s all you can ask from your quarterback.”