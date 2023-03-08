AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Bengals, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Bengals, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork. Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Bengals.

had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Bengals. According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Bengals.

Browns

Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Browns.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta commented on scouting the 2023 quarterback draft class, despite everything that is currently going on with QB Lamar Jackson.

“I was trained as a scout; I started out as a scout,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com.”That’s kind of what my development was, as [a scout]. So, I scout everybody anyways. I don’t really short-change [scouting]. I love football, I love the art of evaluation. I’m going to look at all the top players, I’m going to do the top 150 players in every single Draft class, and I’ve done that. I look at the top guys in free agency. I enjoy it, and so for me, that’s not something that changes from year to year; that’s just a part of the process. To build a Draft board, you have to look at the players, [and] you have to evaluate the players. Someone has to do it; I would rather have it be me than somebody else.”

Dan Graziano reports the Ravens are hiring Chuck Smith as their OLB coach.

as their OLB coach. NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors and gossip he heard from team and media sources at the Combine, including that the Ravens are one of the teams eyeing Packers WR Allen Lazard as a free agent.

as a free agent. Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Ravens, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Ravens, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork. According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Ravens.