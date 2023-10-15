AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Patriots

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow after a win over the Seahawks: “Our defense stepped up big in the second half. Our offense was horrible in the second half.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on the team’s win over the 49ers in Week 6: “We’re not perfect. We know that. But we fought like crazy today. I thought the coaches put together a great gameplan and the guys were out there battling their butts off. It was great to do it in front of our fans today and we got a shot in the arm from their energy. Our defense made it hard on them today and I am proud of this team.” (Scott Petrak)

on the team’s win over the 49ers in Week 6: “We’re not perfect. We know that. But we fought like crazy today. I thought the coaches put together a great gameplan and the guys were out there battling their butts off. It was great to do it in front of our fans today and we got a shot in the arm from their energy. Our defense made it hard on them today and I am proud of this team.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski had no injury update on QB Deshaun Watson and added that he is “fighting” to get back.

Patriots

As the Patriots season has spiraled to 1-4 with just three points scored over the past two weeks, there have been rumblings of a split in the locker room between the offense and a defense frustrated at carrying more than its fair share. However, the team publicly at least is downplaying that idea.

“I would be lying if I said players don’t feel some of that,” Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “At the same time, us as coaches, it’s our job to remind them we’re not on that side of the ball. Let’s continue to get them the ball and see what happens. That’s pretty much how we approach it.”

“We’re together,” Patriots CB Jonathan Jones added. “We know we have good players and a good team. With all that being said, we all know it does us no good to be a good team and good players when you’re not going out there and performing on Sundays.”

Patriots S Kyle Dugger was fined $20,266 for unnecessary roughness and WR

Patriots WR Matthew Slater was fined $14,819 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.