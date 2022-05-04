AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals CB Mike Hilton mentioned that there has been chatter in the locker room between players who think that franchise-tagged S Jessie Bates deserves to be signed to a long-term deal by Cincinnati.

“Yeah, we’ve been talking all offseason,” Hilton said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Everybody in that locker room wants Jessie to get what he deserves. We know as a team, that he’s a cornerstone piece for this franchise. On my end, I’m going to do what I can to keep pushing and keep putting it out there for him to sign long-term. If it happens, great. But also, everybody knows the business side of the NFL. And nobody would be upset or pissed at him if he didn’t show up or he ended up going somewhere else. It’s just part of the game. But he knows that everybody in this locker room wants him here.”