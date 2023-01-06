AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins was elated to hear the positive news of Bills DB Damar Hamlin progressing and showing signs of recovery.

“Everybody’s been making me feel whole again,” Higgins said, via Around The NFL. “I talked to his mom. Everything’s OK, he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now.”

Higgins said that Hamlin’s family has given their support and reassured him that Damar is doing fine.

“Just telling me that she’s thinking of me, praying for me and things like that,” Higgins said of his conversation with Hamlin’s mother, Nina. “She’s telling me that he’s OK. Just all the good, positive stuff.”

Higgins said he was glad that the NFL didn’t continue the game.

“You know at first, me being a football player, I think that he just flopped, one of our guys bumped him,” Higgins said. “I looked, seen him fall. I looked again, I seen what happened, so I just turned my head, tried not to think about it. I knew it was something crazy, something tragic. Man, it was hard. Obviously, wasn’t in a good place to play for the rest of that game, so I’m kinda glad that we chose not to play.”

Higgins admitted that while processing what happened Monday night “was hard,” he intends to play against the Ravens.

“At the end of the day I’m here to do a job, and my teammates need me, and I need my teammates as well,” Higgins said. “So I didn’t want to let my teammates down. I know it’s something big, but at the end of the day, I know I’ve got a job to do.”

Bills QB Josh Allen said he hasn’t spoken with Higgins, but is glad he got the comfort of knowing that Hamlin is on the path to recovery.

“I haven’t reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today,” Allen said. “I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be attacking him whatsoever and I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that and hopefully he found some relief today. Because again, that’s a football play and I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself, because I mean there’s nothing else he could’ve done in that situation, so I just wanted to say that, too.”

“Actually, I had a smile on my face when I heard that, because that’s probably something I would’ve asked as well,” Higgins said. “‘Who won the game?’ But that’s how you know that he was locked in and ready to ball out. But that’s good, knowing that. He definitely won the game of life with that, because, man, that was crazy.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they will evaluate CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) over the next two days to determine his Week 18 availability. (Scott Petrak)

said they will evaluate CB (shoulder) over the next two days to determine his Week 18 availability. (Scott Petrak) Mary Kay Cabot notes that the Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home from Friday’s practice after his recent comments about likely not being back with the team next season.

home from Friday’s practice after his recent comments about likely not being back with the team next season. Regarding Jadeveon Clowney ‘s comments, DE Myles Garrett said he is a “little bit confused” about why Clowney thinks he’s gotten worse matchups than Garrett after being the double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL this season. (Jake Trotter)

‘s comments, DE said he is a “little bit confused” about why Clowney thinks he’s gotten worse matchups than Garrett after being the double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL this season. (Jake Trotter) In the end, Garrett wishes Clowney would’ve talked to him about the matter.

Browns DC Joe Woods is hopeful to return as their coordinator next season but it isn’t his decision in the end: “I hope that’s the case. I hope I have the opportunity to come back. ….have improved defensively… It’s not my decision.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Tyler Huntley is dealing with shoulder tendinitis but should still be able to play in Week 18: “He can play Sunday. He’s got the tendinitis issue in his shoulder. Just decided not to put him through it. He’s been involved in all the walkthroughs. I think there’s a really good chance he could play on Sunday.” (Jamison Hensley)

said QB is dealing with shoulder tendinitis but should still be able to play in Week 18: “He can play Sunday. He’s got the tendinitis issue in his shoulder. Just decided not to put him through it. He’s been involved in all the walkthroughs. I think there’s a really good chance he could play on Sunday.” (Jamison Hensley) Huntley is confident that he’ll be able to start Sunday’s game after being limited in practice throughout the week: “The best way to feel the best is a little rest. So they’ve been resting me these past couple days, and I’ll be ready to go.” (Jamison Hensley)