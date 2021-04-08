AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns DT Andrew Billings said he had a difficult time adjusting to not playing last season after opting out of 2020 due to COVID-19.

“In the beginning, it was kind of hard to watch,” Billings said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s official website. “But after a while, you just miss it, so I’d go to NFL Game Pass and just watch and study the plays and see what we were doing.”

Billings mentioned that the Browns would progressively keep in touch with him last season while on the opt-out list.

“It was a long process and it took some time to figure out, but once I did, it was all good,” Billings said. “They put a team together to reach out to COVID opt-out players, and that was really nice.”

After taking a year off, Billings explained that he “noticed the difference” in terms of his body and he’s now focused on earning his spot on the Browns’ roster.

“I noticed the difference in not being beaten on, but I also noticed the difference of not taking any snaps, too,” Billings said. “It’s a bit of a give-and-take, but I’m planning on getting as many reps as possible to get ready for this season.”

“I wanted to be out there,” Billings said. “I wanted to be out there in practice. I wanted to be in those meetings. I wanted to be in those games. Coming into next year, it’s even more important for me to get out there and work harder because there’s a team out there that I want to be a part of, so I have to find my place.”