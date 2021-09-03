AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, mentions that the Bengals will need to add a No. 3 quarterback heading into the regular season.

Hobson writes that the Bengals attempted to add a quarterback earlier in the week, but their first target was claimed and they later kicked the tires on Reid Sinnett before he signed on to the Dolphins’ practice squad.

For what it's worth, the only quarterback claimed this week was Will Grier by the Panthers.

Browns

Browns’ DC Joe Woods is expecting CB Greedy Williams and S Grant Delpit to be ready to go for Week 1, especially if CB Troy Hill is unable to play.

“I definitely want them to be involved,” Woods said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “When you have the ability to put more speed on the field and create the matchups you want to create, that’s what those guys give us. There’s a lot of flexibility and there are a lot of different things I can do within the package. It’s just really getting the guys back healthy.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams has had a long and winding road to what is now a gleaming opportunity as Baltimore’s potential No. 2 running back. Williams went from North Carolina to South Carolina to BYU in college, and was in the midst of a breakout year at BYU when he suffered a serious knee injury. He turned a tryout with the Ravens into a stint on the practice squad and has shown in three preseason games the ability the Ravens have seen behind the scenes.

“Since we signed him last year, he’s been doing a great job in practice,” Ravens RB Gus Edwards said via SI.com’s Todd Karpovich. “Everybody gets to see how hard he runs now. He makes a lot of good decisions, and he’s going to do a lot of good things for us this year.”

Field Yates reports that the Ravens put in a waiver claim on new Panthers RB Royce Freeman.