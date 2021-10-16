AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd believes first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase is a “rare breed“, and a very unique player.

“He’s kind of a rare breed to me. That’s why we picked him up our first pick, fifth pick, so I can see the talent,” Boyd said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “There’s not too many people on his level, so I think honestly, he’s got his own game. He kind of can do it all. He lets the game come to him.”

Boyd praised Chase’s athleticism as what he believes makes him special.

“He can take the top off, he can run any intermediate routes,” Boyd said. “The way he’s running is so smooth, and then like the way he runs routes it looks like he’s really not moving without pads, so he’s…got that extra gear.”

Former Steelers and current Bengals’ CB Mike Hilton compared Chase to his former teammate, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, but only in build. Hilton also agrees that Chase’s athleticism is on another level.

“In a sense he is built like JuJu, he is just more athletic,” Hilton said. “Much more of a deeper threat but just moving the same he kind of has more of the same feel and build of JuJu, but he’s more athletic.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon will likely start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite his nagging ankle injury.

Browns

Browns DT Malik McDowell said he was excited to record his first sack and fumble recovery of his four-year career in Week 5.

“I was really like now they’re going to start rolling in,” said McDowell, via Scott Petrak. “I tasted the blood, the blood in the water, I smelt it, I got there, I actually made the play. Now I got my feet wet, now I know what it feels like. Now it’s time to get it some more.”

McDowell mentioned that he likes to rely on his bull rush technique, calling it his “quickest move.”

“You can always put all the little fancy moves to the side and go back to the old-school man-on-man bull rush, it’s always fun,” McDowell said. “It’s just been my move, it’s the quickest move I feel like I can come back and I can dominate.”

Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. called McDowell a “freak of nature” and has observed him since they played against each other in college.

“He’s a freak of nature,” Walker said. “He’s been a dominant player ever since I can remember playing against him in the Big Ten. I’m just happy to see him back doing what I know he’s capable of doing.”

Browns’ veteran DT Malik Jackson had high praise of McDowell’s progression and thinks he is “blossoming” this season.

“It’s one of those things that it’s just nice to see him blossoming and doing what he’s doing in practice on gameday,” Jackson said. “Because he’s a dominant player and he’s only getting better. He definitely became a household name.”

Nate Ulrich reports that the Browns won't activate WR Jarvis Landry for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Landry will likely return against the Broncos or the Steelers in the next two weeks.

Ravens

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh gave an update on TE Nick Boyle ahead of Sunday’s game.

“He’s progressing well,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s doing a good job. I think he’s getting close. I would say that he’s getting close. He looks good in his workouts. So, fingers … Eh, not fingers crossed. We’re not talking about luck here, you know? We’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Ravens activated WR Rashod Bateman and G/T Tyre Phillips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

and G/T from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Ravens elevated RB Le’Veon Bell and OT Andre Smith to their active roster.