Ravens Activate WR Rashod Bateman From IR, Promote RB Le’Veon Bell Among Other Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve activated WR Rashod Bateman and G/T Tyre Phillips from injured reserve.

The Ravens also elevated RB Le’Veon Bell and OT Andre Smith to their active roster.

Bateman, 21, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round on Bateman. Bateman signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Minnesota, Bateman caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of three years and 31 games.