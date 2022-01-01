AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentions that the team has an opportunity to prove themselves this week against the Chiefs, who have been Super Bowl contenders in the past few seasons.

“We’re playing a really good team that’s been in the Super Bowl the last two years, so it’s a big opportunity in that sense. . . . They’ve been one of the best offenses in the league since he has been the starting quarterback,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re going in expecting to have to score a lot of points and we’ll adapt accordingly.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was happy to see OL Patrick Mekari receive an extension, adding that the undrafted lineman certainly deserved to have his success recognized.

“It’s just tremendous. You said it so well, that’s exactly what it is right there. He’s the best. He’s one of the best guys you’ll ever come across,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He does all the things that if you’re a young player and you want to look at how to be successful in the National Football League, what priorities [to have], how to organize yourself, how to work [and] how to make the most of yourself as a football player, he’s the guy to look at, because he does it perfectly, day-in and day-out. I just have great admiration for him, great respect for him. [I’m] very happy for him; it’s well-deserved.”

Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale has seen many players come and go throughout his career but had special things to say about veteran DL Calais Campbell, who is one of the largest defensive linemen in the league. His presence looms even larger in the locker room and in the community as a leader, with Martindale calling him a warrior.

“He’s a warrior,” Martindale said, via RavensWire.com. “I’ve said it before, and I don’t think I finished my sentence; there’s [Walter Payton] Man of the Year and then there’s ‘Man of the Year.’ There’s a reason why he won that award for what he does in the community, but if there was a Man of the Year for what he’s done for this team, especially this year, and like you said, ‘gutted it out.’ It’s just been tremendous – what he’s done and the leadership that he’s provided.”