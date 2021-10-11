AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Bengals QB Joe Burrow was released from the hospital and will recover ok from his throat contusion.
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Burrow will practice this week: “Joe’s back in the building. He’s in good shape. Expect no limitations from him.” (Adam Beasley)
- Taylor added S Jessie Bates will be fine to play this week. (Jay Morrison)
- Taylor mentioned fourth-round OL D’Ante Smith will start at right guard if second-round OL Jackson Carman doesn’t come off the COVID-19 list. (Geoff Hobson)
- Bengals DC Lou Anarumo said CB Trae Waynes pulled his hamstring on Sunday. (Paul Dehner Jr.)
Browns
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Browns second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from the hospital and will travel back to Cleveland after suffering a throat contusion.
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Jadeveon Clowney missed Sunday’s game because his knee became sore during warmups, not his elbow issue that kept him out of practice this week. (Mary Kay Cabot)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens deactivated RB Ty’Son Williams last week to give him a chance to reset, as the team thought he had started running a bit tentatively.
- While Baltimore’s running back rotation is hard to figure out, Zrebiec thinks they want to get Williams back involved again after the group struggled collectively in Week 4.
- Zrebiec also mentions the Ravens have been leaving roster spots open on purpose and using practice squad elevations because they’re so tight against the cap.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the plan for Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman is for him to make his debut in Week 6 against the Chargers.
Steelers
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a dislocated shoulder and had to go to the hospital to have it reduced on Sunday.
- Schefter adds Smith-Schuster is looking at a four-month recovery timeline, which would wipe out the rest of the season.
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is impressed by WR Chase Claypool: “He can play anywhere on the field … he’s been contributing each week, making those big plays down the field. Shoot, he showed that yesterday. I’ve gotta give him credit for those tough catches yesterday. Not just anyone can do that.” (Brooke Pryor)
