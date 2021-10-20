AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Ben Baby lists Bengals TE Drew Sample as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, though he admits the Bengals are unlikely to make any moves.
Browns
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports Browns WR Odell Beckham is dealing with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is doing “everything he can” to be a game-time decision.
- Anderson also reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with more than a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, which became “more prevalent” on Wednesday morning.
- According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Mayfield was advised against playing in Thursday’s game by team doctors and a second opinion he received on Tuesday.
- Trotter adds Mayfield could return by October 31’s Week 8 game against the Steelers.
- Tony Grossi reports there are “no plans” for Mayfield to have surgery on his labrum but that situation could change pending how the injury evolves throughout the season.
- Regarding being set to start in Week 7, Browns QB Case Keenum said he’s “very ready” to play: “I feel very ready. I’ve been ready. You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready.” (Trotter)
- Keenum praised Mayfield’s toughness to play through his torn labrum: “He’s a tough, tough dude. He fought through some serious pain just to practice… It would take a freight train to keep him out of a game.” (Trotter)
- The Browns worked out P Drue Chrisman, P Lachlan Edwards, LS Rex Sunahara and P Matt Wile on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- ESPN’s Jamison Hensley lists Ravens RB Devonta Freeman as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as teams have reportedly reached out to Baltimore regarding their logjam at running back.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is earning more begrudging respect from anonymous league sources after a hot start to the season, with one AFC personnel director telling Fansided’s Matt Lombardo: “I’d hate to be the defensive coordinator who has to game plan against Lamar Jackson. He’s certainly grown as a passer, and while I’m still kind of skeptical he can do it across three or four games … But in one game? He’s an absolute nightmare to handle.”
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB Latavius Murray (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday and is being monitored “day-to-day.” (Doug Kyed)
- Regarding Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley‘s season-ending ankle injury, Harbaugh said doctors haven’t pinpointed why his initial surgery didn’t fix the problem. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh added that their goal is for Stanely to be ready for next season: “The target will be next season.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- When asked if there are concerns whether Stanley’s ankle can regain full flexibility, Harbaugh assumes “there are concerns” going forward: “I don’t know the particulars of that. I’m sure there are concerns. That’s probably one of the concerns, I would assume.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh said Ravens C Bradley Bozeman (back) is considered “day-to-day” and it is not considered to be a long-term issue. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Jackson said there are “no updates” with his contract situation. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- The Ravens hosted centers Luke Juriga and Adam Redmond for workouts on Tuesday. Redmond ended up signing to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Brooke Pryor notes Steelers WR James Washington‘s playing time situation has not improved even with the injury to WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, meaning Washington is still a potential trade candidate.
- Aaron Wilson reports Packers’ new LB Whitney Mercilus also considered signing with the Chiefs and Steelers.
