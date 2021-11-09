AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin praised second-round TE Pat Freiermuth‘s performance on Monday.

“I don’t think that any of us are surprised by what he did tonight,” Tomlin, via Steelers.com. “Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he’s a good combat catch guy. He delivers in those moments. And it’s just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way.”