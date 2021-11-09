AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither is getting a doctor’s opinion on his foot injury to figure out how bad it is.
  • The injury was apparently bad enough to send Davis-Gaither to injured reserve, where he’ll miss a minimum of three games.  

Browns

  • According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Browns G Wyatt Teller‘s new four-year, $56.8 million extension includes a $5.631 million signing bonus. Teller is scheduled to make base salaries of $1.5 million, $12.5 million, $11 million and $12.8 million over the course of the deal. 
  • His 2022 base salary is fully guaranteed and Teller also has a $9 million guaranteed option bonus in 2022. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year. 
  • In 2024 and 2025, Teller has $2 million and $1 million roster bonuses due on the third day of the respective league year. He also has up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025. 
  • Teller said he signed his extension because he didn’t want the uncertainty of becoming a free agent. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin praised second-round TE Pat Freiermuth‘s performance on Monday.

“I don’t think that any of us are surprised by what he did tonight,” Tomlin, via Steelers.com. “Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he’s a good combat catch guy. He delivers in those moments. And it’s just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way.”

