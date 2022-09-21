AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals C Ted Karras said the team needed to do a better job of protecting QB Joe Burrow and earning his trust.

“That’s our biggest goal here moving forward — helping our guy have confidence in us, earning his trust,” Karras said, via ESPN. “I feel like it’s something we haven’t done yet.”

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said Burrow did a good job of moving both inside and outside of the pocket but the pressure Dallas brought was ultimately too much to overcome.

“He looked comfortable moving,” Callahan said. “He’s seeing it well. When you end up in those spots where making one guy miss and here comes a second one, that gets a little hard.”

Bengals OL La’el Collins said the line needs to develop cohesion and chemistry up front. Collins believes that the protection will get better as the team continues to communicate.

“This is our first time playing together, these first two weeks,” Collins said. “I think we will be fine. We will get on the same page and just start doing what we do, and that’s coming out and setting the tone. Lock in on it and own it.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said that the team isn’t panicking following its 0-2 start: “Quit beating ourselves. Start faster and we will get more chances. We are getting this thing right. Nobody is panicking.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Burrow said they are focused on correcting their offensive line issues after allowing 13 sacks over the first two weeks: "We're not too worried about the excuses of why it's happening. We're just worried about getting it fixed." (Ben Baby)

Burrow added they could make adjustments with playcalling in order to help their offensive line: “Those guys are working hard to get it right. I can do a lot more to help them, too. And we can do more with playcalling to help them as well.” (Baby)

Browns

ESPN’s Jake Trotter writes that Browns DE Myles Garrett (neck) and OT Jack Conklin (knee) are expected to play in Thursday’s game.

Browns G Joel Bitonio (foot) is also expected to play. (Trotter)

Ravens

When looking ahead to the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Ravens, HC Bill Belichick responded that Lamar Jackson has proven his ability to play within the pocket and is eager to see the contract he receives: “Without a doubt… MVP type of candidate. Wait until we see what his contract is; that will answer them.” (Mike Reiss)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Jackson wearing an arm sleeve in Wednesday's practice is a "normal course of the season" type of issue. (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh said he's hopeful about signing free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul and LB Blake Martinez though they left without a deal Tuesday. (Hensley)

Harbaugh said LB Josh Ross' foot injury is not considered season-ending after being placed on injured reserve this week. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said that he still has restrictions on calling audibles and they are figuring out the best time for him to do so.

“We’re still figuring out when is a good time for me to audible and if, within each play, I have the option to do so,” Trubisky said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers OC Matt Canada admitted that their offense must take advantage of downfield passes when they are available.

“There are opportunities down the field we’ve got to make,” Canada said. “I’m not going to stand up here and go through play-by-play what happened. We’re going to keep getting Mitch in position to make plays, and we’ll continue to do that until we win.”

As for Trubisky calling audibles, Canada said that they are “slowly building to that” given the offense is still transitioning away from its time with Ben Roethlisberger.

“We’re evolving to that, too,” Canada said. “[You have] a guy who played 18 years and a guy who just got here with a bunch of young players. We’re slowly building to that. We’re not where we want to be and we’re building to that.”