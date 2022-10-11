AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

“That’s all it’s been for us, making sure we’re in the right spot, communicating and executing,” Garrett said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal . “That’s what we have to take care of, that’s what we have to get ahead of and we have to really take pride in it. Take pride in doing our job, and right now we have to have some more pride.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on RB J.K. Dobbins ‘ performance despite a decreased snap count: “I thought he had his best game. I thought he took a jump last week in practice. He’s going to have a great future. He’s going to be a star.” (Jamison Hensley)

on RB ‘ performance despite a decreased snap count: “I thought he had his best game. I thought he took a jump last week in practice. He’s going to have a great future. He’s going to be a star.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh said WR Rashod Bateman and OLB Justin Houston “might be able to come back” Sunday against the Giants: “It’s just Monday. I’d like to see them come back.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

and OLB “might be able to come back” Sunday against the Giants: “It’s just Monday. I’d like to see them come back.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh also indicated he was happy with LT Ronnie Stanley‘s effort in his 2022 debut, but noted Stanley himself and the doctor are in control of ramping up his snaps: “Big step in the right direction for Ronnie.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett spoke to reporters about his first official start of his career — an inauspicious 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

“Just point blank, we didn’t put points up, so that’s the No. 1 thing,” Pickett said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got to be a lot better in the red zone. I felt like we moved the ball, but we just couldn’t finish. So, it’s something that we have to get fixed definitely quickly and get back to the drawing board here on Monday.”

“I mean, everyone’s got to do the job right? They’re talented guys out there with me,” Pickett added. “I think we have to kind of look in the mirror at ourselves as players and figure out what we have to do better. There are a lot of fingers to be pointed, but when you look at yourself, I think we will improve a lot faster that way. So, it starts with me, and I want to look at what I can improve on and get ready to go next week.”