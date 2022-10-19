AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bengals LB Logan Wilson aggravated the same shoulder injury he needed surgery on this offseason, but it is not considered serious. In the end, Cincinnati is “optimistic” about his return in the next two to five weeks.
- However, Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Wilson is considered day-to-day and hasn’t been ruled out from Week 7. (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- The Bengals announced that they have opened LB Joe Bachie‘s practice window to return from the Physical Unable to Perform list.
Browns
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Browns DE Myles Garrett‘s X-rays on his shoulder came back negative following Week 6. It’s the same shoulder he injured in his car accident in late September.
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Garrett (shoulder, biceps) is on track to play in Week 7 despite not practicing on Wednesday. (Scott Petrak)
- Browns G Wyatt Teller (calf) said he likely won’t play in Week 7. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Stefanski said OL Hjalte Froholdt is one option to fill in at right guard after replacing Teller in Week 6. (Petrak)
- Stefanski added that OL Chris Hubbard is not an option at guard given they five him as a tackle. (Petrak)
- Stefanski said DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday but is recovering well: “He’s coming along, he’s rehabbing very hard, he wants to play.” (Petrak)
- The Browns worked out DT Aaron Crawford on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said they will see how WR DeSean Jackson does in practice before determining whether he’ll play: “We’ll see how it goes.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh expects WR James Proche to earn more playing time. (Hensley)
- The Ravens hosted veteran WR Tavon Austin for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky came in and finished the game with a win over the Buccaneers for an injured first-round QB Kenny Pickett, drawing praise from HC Mike Tomlin.
“It just says we got it done today,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We’re not looking to make any more statements than that. We realize that it’s more than one day, one good plan, one winning performance as we work back to respectability.”
It was a nice bounce-back for Trubisky after being benched a couple of weeks ago.
“In those situations, you just gotta be ready when your number’s called,” Trubisky said. “I just wanted to come in and help the team win any way I could. I just tried to come in, do my role and lead the guys. Everybody stuck together, and they had my back when I came in as well. So it was fun to see. We all kind of rallied around, and we just gotta continue to pick each other up and stick together.”
“I liked our aggressive mindset in the second half and especially when I came in, so I just wanted to continue to carry that,” Trubisky added. “I know we need to score in order to stay out in front and win that game. And it was nice to stay on the field and finish the two-minute [drill] and get those victory kneels in. We converted third downs when we needed to. I just came in with an aggressive mindset. All my teammates had my back.”
