AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons said the team is considering a potential change from P Kevin Huber to P Drue Chrisman : “Punting game has to improve. It’s been building for some time.” (Paul Dehner)

Browns

Scott Petrak believes the Browns will look to re-sign QB Jacoby Brissett , who is a team leader and would be one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.

Ravens

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake felt that the team was able to wear the Saints down on Monday Night Football as they racked up 188 yards rushing in the win.

“The human will can only take so much. It was just pounding down in and down out,” Drake said via the Associated Press. “That’s just what this team is all about — just continuing to wear teams down and grind them out with four quarters of football. If you can stand up to that, more power to you, but more times than not we’re going to win that battle.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh added QB Lamar Jackson‘s performance on third downs was especially key, and he doesn’t take it for granted

“I do not take it for granted,” Harbaugh said. “I think I said, ‘Wow,’ a couple of times. Lamar plays on a different level. You can’t just look at the passing stats.” Steelers Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin acknowledged getting undrafted RB Jaylen Warren more work is something they talked about over the bye week: “When we were talking about a division of labor and who’s done what and who’s done well, I know that was a topic of discussion and very evident in our tape review.”

Tomlin is optimistic about getting OLB T.J. Watt and S Damontae Kazee back in Week 10 against the Saints. (Ray Fittipaldo)

and S back in Week 10 against the Saints. (Ray Fittipaldo) As far as other injuries, Tomlin mentioned LB Myles Jack (knee), LS Christian Kuntz (ribs), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and CB William Jackson (back/trade). (Fittipaldo)