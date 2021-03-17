AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals’ CB Chidobe Awuzie‘s three-year, $21.75 million deal with the team includes $7.5 million guaranteed, a $7.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.35 million, $5.25 million, and $6.05 million. Annual bonuses of up to $400,000 per game active, and a $250,000 annual Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bengals S Brandon Wilson‘s two-year, $4.125 million extension includes a $1.125 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1 million and $1.9 million, an annual $250,000 playing time incentive, and a $100,000 workout bonus for 2022. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com says that the Browns signing of DE Takkarist McKinley is low-risk, high-reward and adds that the team can still pick up another pass-rusher as well.
- Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com thinks that McKinley has upside but the team still needs a bigger upgrade at defensive end.
- Browns TE David Njoku‘s $6.013 million fifth-year option for 2021 became fully guaranteed on Wednesday. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Mike Garafolo reports that the Panthers were showing interest in Browns OLB Malcolm Smith prior to him signing an extension.
- Browns’ S John Johnson‘s three-year, $33.75 million deal includes $24 million guaranteed, a $12 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.25 million guaranteed, $4 million guaranteed for injury, $8.75 million, and a $6.75M option that if not exercised in 2022 increases to $10.75M for 2023, with $6.75 million in 2022 fully guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports calls free-agent OLB Justin Houston a possible edge-rushing option for the Ravens to consider given he fits the “veteran mold” of free-agents they typically pursue.
- Steve Wyche of NFL Network mentions that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will likely be the next big contract at the position and will exceed Dak Prescott‘s $40 million average.
- Wyatt cites Texans’ new HC and former Ravens’ passing game coordinator David Culley, who believes there’s “nothing Lamar can’t do” in terms of his throwing capacity, and that Baltimore’s offensive scheme limits Jackson in the passing game.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says he’s heard from a number of agents who insist the Ravens have been involved in talks for free-agent receivers and tight ends, though they have yet to close any deals.
- Zrebiec believes the tight end who makes the most sense for the Ravens is former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph.
- Zrebeic notes the Ravens made an offer to DE Jihad Ward, he just elected to follow a number of the coaches to the Jaguars.
- Ravens DE Derek Wolfe‘s three-year, $12 million extension includes a $5.4 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $1.1 million base salary in 2021, his $2 million 2022 base salary is guaranteed for injury or by the fifth day of the league year, and a non-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $3 million. He’ll receive another $500,000 on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- Steelers’ CB Cameron Sutton‘s two-year, $9 million deal includes $3.5 million guaranteed, a $3.5 million signing bonus, with salaries of $1 million and $4.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Steelers’ T Zach Banner‘s two-year, $9.775 million contract includes a $3.25 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.525 million and $5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas A&M OL Carson Green is scheduled to meet with the Steelers assistant OL coach Chris Morgan. (Justin Melo)