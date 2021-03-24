AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals really like the versatility new OT Riley Reiff gives them. He’s projected to start at right tackle but can move to the left if LT Jonah Williams is hurt again.
- Fowler adds the move also gives the Bengals flexibility to go after an offensive playmaker with the No. 5 pick. Cincinnati is also looking at the remaining free-agent options to try and add a No. 3 receiver.
- Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Bengals are one of a handful of teams in the running for C Brett Jones but “nothing is considered imminent.” The Vikings are also interested in bringing back Jones and Tomasson notes Cincinnati’s interest depends on whether it lands G Nick Easton.
- According to Over The Cap, the Bengals will need to save $6,517,533 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Browns
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns entered free agency not planning to spend big on the defensive line and the $4 million range they spent on DE Takk McKinley and DT Malik Jackson was about the max they were willing to go.
- According to Over The Cap, the Browns will need to save $2,991,008 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Ravens
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens outbid the Seahawks to land G Kevin Zeitler, who signed for three years and $22 million in Baltimore.
- Fowler says the next priorities for the Ravens are adding more edge-rushing help and improving their depth at safety.
- According to Adam Schefter, free-agent WR Sammy Watkins had a “good visit” with the Ravens and they are interested in signing him. However, Watkins left without a deal and was scheduled to visit the Colts Wednesday.
- According to Over The Cap, the Ravens will need to save $2,586,844 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Steelers
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were close to re-signing OL Matt Feiler before the start of free agency but he ended up going to the Chargers on a three-year, $21 million deal that Pittsburgh couldn’t match.
- Fowler notes that one reason Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t have a hot market is because teams saw him as more of a No. 2 receiver.
- He adds there were also some concerns about Smith-Schuster’s knees after problems there the past two years. He missed four games in 2019 and several practices in 2020 as he continued to receive knee-related treatment.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says not to dismiss the idea of the Steelers drafting QB Mac Jones if he’s available at No. 24, as GM Kevin Colbert has deep connections in the Alabama program and Jones is beloved there.
- TMZ reports Steelers WR Chase Claypool was involved in a bar fight in California on March 13. There have been no arrests or charges from the incident.
- According to Over The Cap, the Steelers will need to save $2,754,553 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
