AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta stood by his team’s wide receivers despite their struggles last season.

“We want to have good players at every position,” DeCosta said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m aware that there’s some fan discontent with our wide receivers and our drafting and all that. In general, I look at our record and how we win games and how we played football and I’m proud of the team. . . . We’ve got some really good young receivers. It’s insulting to these guys when they hear we don’t have any receivers. It’s quite insulting. I’m insulted by it too, to be honest. I think we’ve got some guys who want to show everybody what they can do.”

According to Josina Anderson, free agent OT Alejandro Villanueva will visit the Ravens on Thursday.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora writes that he gets the sense the Ravens would be more than willing to trade down and out of the first round.

He notes their needs at receiver, edge rusher and interior offensive line don’t necessarily mesh with the draft board late in the first round and those positions are deep enough to address later.

La Canfora highlights Alabama C Landon Dickerson as a player who makes a ton of sense for the Ravens who might be available later if they trade down.

In his pre-draft press conference, DeCosta explained his philosophy and why Baltimore loves to trade back: "I look at the draft and in many ways, I'd have to say, it's a luck-driven process. If you have more picks, you're going to hit on more good players. That goes back to a philosophy that I think Ozzie (Newsome) started back in 1996. We started really going after comp picks. We tried to trade back as much as we could in any given round." (Jeff Zrebiec)

