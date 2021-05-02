AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Per the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., it would be a surprise if Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman doesn’t start at guard as a rookie.
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan noted that it’s his hope that RB Joe Mixon will “never come off the field” in 2021.
Browns
- Browns’ director of player personnel Dan Saganey on DT Tommy Togiai: “Tommy is a good fit for our scheme. He’s quick off the ball and can penetrate.” (Scott Petrak)
- Saganey truly disagrees with analysts who say that Togiai isn’t good against the run. (Nate Ulrich)
- As for RB Demetric Felton, Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski mentioned that part of his intrigue was his receiving ability. He will likely be a returner and will start off as a running back who could eventually be penciled in at receiver. (Ulrich)
- Felton himself said that he hopes to make an impact in Cleveland as a returner, as he had a positive meeting with ST coordinator Mike Preifer during the pre-draft process. (Ulrich)
- Browns’ GM Andrew Berry says that RT Chris Hubbard is recovering well from his knee injury and is expected to be ready for the 2021 season. (Petrak)
- Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said of third-round WR Anthony Schwartz: “You turn on the film and Anthony (Schwartz) jumps off the film. We love the vertical threat but he’s not just a track guy. Good running after the catch.” (Scott Petrak)
- Schwartz says he has already worked out with teammate WR Jarvis Landry and expects to do more now that he has been drafted. (Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens’ WR Tylan Wallace on what it feels like to be drafted by Baltimore and join QB Lamar Jackson: “It’s still surreal for me that I’m going to catch passes for Lamar Jackson. He’s an inspiration to the guys.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on potential contract talks with Jackson: “I’m a guy that sort of likes to work with deadlines. The draft is almost over, so we’ll kind of move on to the next big thing. We’ve got other things now on our plate, and Lamar Jackson is one of those things.” (Hensley)
- Ravens’ CB Shaun Wade said he has a chip on his shoulder after working through injuries and deaths in his family: “When I’m healthy, you get the best Shaun Wade.” (Hensley)
- The Ravens see Wade as a slot cornerback, safety hybrid, and a blitzer. (Albert Breer)
Steelers
- New Steelers’ TE coach Alfredo Roberts on the selection of Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth: “He’s going to be a kind of throwback tight end. He can play different positions, do multiple things. His position flexibility will allow us to do a lot of different things.” (Gerry Dulac)
