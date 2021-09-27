AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t seen very many double teams in the NFL, although he did while a superstar wide receiver at LSU. He believes if he keeps this level of play up, more teams will look to add an extra defender to him.

“I would probably say I’ve seen it the past two games a little bit,” Chase said, via PFT. “I knew Steelers threw it at me maybe a couple times today. I’m not really sure how many times I’ve seen it. I’ve had a bunch of times in college but so far in the NFL I’ve only seen it twice [against the Bears and Steelers].”

Chase explained the issues with his drops in the preseason caused him to appreciate all the opportunities that are given to him.

“I didn’t really have a lot of reps, so my reps were limited,” Chase said. “And it just made me realize that I need to focus when it’s time to focus, lock in when I need to lock in. And the ball is only thrown so many times in an NFL game. Got to capitalize when it’s time to. I just made that my mindset and been striving.”

Bengals S Vonn Bell was fined $10,300 for taunting in Week 2. (Tom Pelissero)

was fined $10,300 for taunting in Week 2. (Tom Pelissero) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said second-round OL Jackson Carman will start at right guard this week. (Ben Baby)

said second-round OL will start at right guard this week. (Ben Baby) Taylor added WR Tee Higgins‘ shoulder will be evaluated tomorrow and CB Trae Waynes is “trending in the right direction.” (Baby) Browns Browns WR Odell Beckham, Jr. couldn’t wait to get home following the team’s win over the Bears, saying it was the most tired he’s been after a game. “Exhausted,” Beckham said, via BrownsZone. “I lost my voice and I wasn’t even screaming, so I don’t know what happened. I’m exhausted. It’s time to go home.” Beckham wasn’t on a snap count and he acknowledged he pushed himself to make sure he was doing everything he could to put his team in a position to win. “I’m one of those people that I will go as much as I can go,” Beckham said. “It’s hard for me to sit out. But anytime I needed a break I wasn’t hesitant to take it. I pushed it but I gave everything I could for today.” Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said first-round CB Greg Newsome had an MRI on his calf on Monday. If he can’t go, Stefanski is confident in CB Greedy Williams to step in. (Aditi Kinkhabwala) Ravens Ravens K Justin Tucker has been one of the best in the league for a long time. But on Sunday he might have cemented his status as one of the best of all time with his game-winning, NFL-record, 66-yard field goal that bounced up and over the crossbar to beat the Lions. “When you’re that far away, it’s just not a normal kick where you treat it like any other kick,” Tucker said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “You do have to kind of juice it a little bit. You gotta let adrenaline just take over. The technique may change just a little bit. It was actually more like a kickoff, where you just lay into it, like you’re a competitor in a long-drive contest. You just let it rip and you kind of hope it stays straight. And that ball stayed straight as an arrow. “I did see it hit the crossbar, and I thought that it might have just gone straight up and then fallen short. But when I saw that it did clear the goal post, I can’t even tell you how excited I was to get that result. Everything just went perfectly. It had to — the snap, the placement, the kick, the ball went exactly how far it needed to go. Exactly.” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said LT Ronnie Stanley is meeting with doctors before the team decides what to do with him. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said LT is meeting with doctors before the team decides what to do with him. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh added WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will practice this week as they come off of injured reserve. (Zrebiec)

and will practice this week as they come off of injured reserve. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh mentioned he isn’t worried about WR Marquise Brown and his drops even though he had a few major ones Sunday: “Is this going to define or are you going to write the story differently? People can write the story on Twitter. But you’re going to write the real story. I have full faith and confidence in him.” (Jamison Hensley) Steelers NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day-to-day with bruised ribs.