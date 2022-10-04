AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Bengals

Bengals RB Joe Mixon called a meeting with the team’s offensive line to discuss issues within the running game. Mixon added that the staff and players are all on the same page: “I think that’s going to take us a long way, especially down the road.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team is going to see where DE Myles Garrett is physically on Wednesday before they even start to think about making a determination for his playing status this week. ESPN reported Garrett could be dealing with a shoulder and biceps injury from his car crash for a couple of weeks.

“I don’t know about that specific report,” Stefanski said via PFT. “I would just tell you I want to get to Wednesday. I know he is feeling better so we will see where we are come Wednesday.”

Stefanski said the same prognosis could be taken into account for DE Jadeveon Clowney.

“Until we get to Wednesday, I think it is probably premature,” Stefanski said.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that he has never lost any confidence in OC Greg Roman‘s offense.

“There are a lot of ways to look at all that, and I think a lot of it is just kind of distracting,” Harbaugh said, via Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated. “You try to make something out of something that’s not really a narrative. You just try to be the best offense you can be with what you’ve got at that given point in time – how guys are playing and who you’re playing and all that kind of stuff – and then the evolution kind of happens as it goes. So, obviously, I believe [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] is doing a great job. I always feel that way. I think he’s always done that.”

“Everybody does their best, and I do believe that Greg is really good at taking what you have and putting it together in a way that makes it really tough to defend,” Harbaugh added. “And if you ask any defensive coordinator or head coach in this league, they’ll tell you that this offense is hard to defend. So, that’s a pretty good measuring stick right there. Now, executing and then keeping it going and coming up with ways to keep people off balance, that’s what coaches do, that’s what coordinators do. I really believe Greg is one of the very best in the business at that.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson told reporters that the team is obviously in the midst of a rebuild this year and won’t use that as an excuse going forward.

“Obviously, it’s a rebuilding year,” Johnson said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We can’t use that as an excuse. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback or any position. It’s our job to get it done and win games. That’s what we have to do — win.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on his first game with the team: “I just played with an edge. I think that that was something I wanted to bring to the table … I think I have a little bit of an edge to me. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude with us out there on the field.” (Brooke Pryor)

on his first game with the team: “I just played with an edge. I think that that was something I wanted to bring to the table … I think I have a little bit of an edge to me. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude with us out there on the field.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers Mike Tomlin commented on going to Pickett in Week 4: “I thought we needed a spark, man. We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us.” ( HCcommented on going to Pickett in Week 4: “I thought we needed a spark, man. We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us.” ( Tom Pelissero

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said the team was able to push the envelope with Pickett at the helm: “I think with Kenny in there we were able to be the aggressor. Obviously some mistakes are gonna happen, tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he’s a young guy.” (Pryor)

said the team was able to push the envelope with Pickett at the helm: “I think with Kenny in there we were able to be the aggressor. Obviously some mistakes are gonna happen, tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he’s a young guy.” (Pryor) On Tuesday, Tomlin made it a point to say Trubisky’s play was only one of the factors they considered when turning things over to Pickett: “We made the change obviously. Mitch’s performance was a component of the decision, but not the only component of the decision, and I want to be really clear there.” (Pryor)

Tomlin continued on Pickett: “We have no reservations of what Kenny is going to be capable of in terms of our schematics. Obviously, we have a level of concern for the environment we’re taking him into. Kenny has shown us maturity at every component of this process.” (Pryor)

Tomlin did tell reporters he considered going back toTrubisky this week because of his familiarity with the Bills as their former backup quarterback. (Pryor)

Tomlin discussed his confidence levels in WR Gunner Olszewski as the punt returner: “Not very high. You can’t put two balls on the ground in two games and feel good about it. Two is a pattern.” (Pryor)

as the punt returner: “Not very high. You can’t put two balls on the ground in two games and feel good about it. Two is a pattern.” (Pryor) Tomlin said that CB Ahkello Witherspoon is expected to be out again this week and that S Terrell Edmunds remains in the concussion protocol. (Ray Fittipaldo)