AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) is “trending the right way” for Week 8 and practiced on Thursday. (Ben Baby)

said LB (shoulder) is “trending the right way” for Week 8 and practiced on Thursday. (Ben Baby) Taylor said WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with hip soreness and did not practice on Thursday. (Ben Baby)

is dealing with hip soreness and did not practice on Thursday. (Ben Baby) A report later indicated Chase could miss four to six weeks with the injury, although he returned for the second half and played through it Sunday.

Browns

Browns OL Joe Haeg (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says that the team needs to keep making improvements each week instead of completely changing their offense.

“Keep working,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “With continuity, it raises your floor. When you raise your floor and minimize negativity, you increase the potential for positivity. Sometimes, the changes that need to occur aren’t significant ones. They’re just continuing to work and understanding that the dam’s going to break in terms of those opportunities.”

Steelers OC Matt Canada said that they must be able to pass downfield, improve their blocking, and get their run game going: “This gonna be a tremendous offense. We got great talent. We gotta get balls down the field too. We gotta block a little better. We gotta get our run game. Our run game efficiency is coming, but it’s not enough, right?” (Brooke Pryor)