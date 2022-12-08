AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst said he injured his right calf on his final passing target in the first quarter of Week 13. (Ben Baby)

Regarding the decision to sit RB Joe Mixon in Week 13 after he cleared the league’s concussion protocol, Mixon said he had a “tough conversation” with HC Zac Taylor prior to the game: “It was a tough conversation because I wanted to be out there and contribute with my brothers … he made that decision, and I had no other choice but to live with it.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Regarding the Browns claiming WR/KR Jaelon Darden off of waivers, ST coordinator Mike Priefer said that they are always looking to improve the roster but added that WR Donovan Peoples-Jones remains their starting punt return specialist: “We’re always looking to improve the roster. Anytime you can add somebody with Jaelon (Darden’s) ability, you do it… Donovan is still our punt returner.” (Chris Easterling)

Van Pelt is confident that Watson can make a big improvement in Week 14: “Because we’ve seen it in his prior performance.” (Scott Petrak)

As for the possibility of QB Jacoby Brissett having a package of plays, Van Pelt said that it is up to HC Kevin Stefanski but he would like to see Watson get as many reps as possible: “I would like to see Deshaun Watson get as many reps as possible as he knocks off the rust.” (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin defended rookie WR George Pickens, saying he wants his players to have that competitive spirit and drive to win.

“I’d rather say ‘Whoa’ than ‘Sic ’em,‘” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is that we do. Now, the appropriate and professional and mature way to express that, we’re growing and working on, and we will continue to. But that spirit, that competitive spirit, the guy that wants the ball. I want that guy.”

Pickens said he’s not the only player in history to passionately demand the ball.

“I feel like every player got that in him, it is just what you record,” he said. “Don’t try to make something it’s not, because every player, literally every receiver in the past before — you got T.O. [Terrell Owens] — I can name so many names. It’s just what you want to make it out to be.“