AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals DL B.J. Hill was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Bengals S Dax Hill was fined $14,731 for unnecessary roughness.
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on keeping QB Deshaun Watson out after he went down in the first quarter: “He cleared concussion protocol. I just did not want to put him back out there. I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision.” (Jake Trotter)
- Watson told reporters he wanted to continue playing but the decision was up to Stefanski and he respects it. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Watson also noted that it was a medical decision for him not to return and he is unsure if he reinjured his shoulder. (Trotter)
- According to Dianna Russini, the Browns have been calling around as both buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
- She hears that Cleveland has been looking for “affordable” trade options with receiver and offensive line being a focus.
- Browns OLB Za’Darius Smith was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Browns S Juan Thornhill was fined $12,578 for unnecessary roughness.
Ravens
- Ravens WR Odell Beckham was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.
- Ravens WR Odell Beckham was fined $21,844 for unnecessary roughness.
- Ravens S Kyle Hamilton was fined $20,524 for unnecessary roughness.
- Ravens DL Justin Madubuike was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
- Ravens DL Michael Pierce was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
- Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!