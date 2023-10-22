AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals DL B.J. Hill was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Bengals S Dax Hill was fined $14,731 for unnecessary roughness.

Browns

  • Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on keeping QB Deshaun Watson out after he went down in the first quarter: “He cleared concussion protocol. I just did not want to put him back out there. I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision.” (Jake Trotter)
  • Watson told reporters he wanted to continue playing but the decision was up to Stefanski and he respects it. (Mary Kay Cabot)
  • Watson also noted that it was a medical decision for him not to return and he is unsure if he reinjured his shoulder. (Trotter)
  • According to Dianna Russini, the Browns have been calling around as both buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
  • She hears that Cleveland has been looking for “affordable” trade options with receiver and offensive line being a focus.
  • Browns OLB Za’Darius Smith was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Browns S Juan Thornhill was fined $12,578 for unnecessary roughness.

Ravens

  • Ravens WR Odell Beckham was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Ravens WR Odell Beckham was fined $21,844 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Ravens S Kyle Hamilton was fined $20,524 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Ravens DL Justin Madubuike was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
  • Ravens DL Michael Pierce was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
  • Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.

