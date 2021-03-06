AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Jay Morrison of The Athletic takes a look at eight of the Bengals’ “under-the-radar” players who could have opportunities to start in 2021.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski believes that they can keep receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on their roster despite counting for $15.75 million and $14.75 million against the cap respectively.

“I think we can, yeah,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think you don’t want to be so dogmatic about it and say, ‘All right. We have to have this number of receivers and this number of tight ends and this running back.’ I think you go with what you have and you make sure that you’re putting yourself in position to field a competitive roster for a bunch of years moving forward.”

Stefanski reiterated that they are in a “good spot” to keep both Beckham and Landry and that the Browns “have a plan” this offseason.

“So, yeah, I think we’re in a good spot. The easy part to say is, ‘Hey, just give us more players. Give us three more great players on the offensive side, and give us three players on the defensive side, and we’re going to spend this amount on each guy.’ I think we have a plan. We’ll follow through with that plan.”

Stefanski said Beckham is “doing great” with his rehab from a torn ACL and he is working hard to return.

“He’s doing great,” Stefanski said. “He’s working really hard. He attacks rehab like I’ve never seen people do it. Last year, he was rehabbing from a core muscle injury, so this is a totally different injury, but just to see the way he went about it, he exhausts every avenue to get his body right.”