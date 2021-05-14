AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals invited the following free agents to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis: WR Trevion Thompson , WR Trent Taylor, WR Jimmie Robinson, QB Eric Dungey, and TE Cheyenne O’Grady. (Aaron Wilson)

Of this group, the Bengals signed Dungey and O'Grady.

Browns

Browns’s second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he doesn’t have any concerns over his heart issue after being medically cleared by doctors.

“My heart is 100% healthy,” Owusu-Koramoah said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “You can see that going through the protocol, going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that. It’s not an issue. It’s not something I’m worried about.”

Owusu-Koramoah reiterated that the scouting combine revealed an issue, but his EKGs came back fine while the Browns’ medical staff were comfortable with his readings.

“It starts from something that really was based on the combine and some of their testing and what they saw,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “But we have doctors here in the Cleveland Browns that I was just speaking to yesterday in terms of those same [medical] reports that [doctors before] the draft saw. The reports look fine. The EKGs look fine.”

The Browns are hosting Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon, San Jose State QB Josh Love, and Ball State QB Riley Neal at their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. (Nate Ulrich)

Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that while the Steelers were locked into RB Najee Harris in the first round for a while, they also liked LB Zaven Collins and OLB Joe Tryon .

in the first round for a while, they also liked LB and OLB . Fowler mentions the Steelers don’t have an issue with fourth-round OT Dan Moore ‘s physicality, as they believe any issues on his college tape in that area were from his college scheme. They’re big fans of his arm length which hit their thresholds.

‘s physicality, as they believe any issues on his college tape in that area were from his college scheme. They’re big fans of his arm length which hit their thresholds. He adds for what it’s worth, the Raiders were wary of the Steelers being one of the teams behind them that would take OT Alex Leatherwood.