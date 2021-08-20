AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals’ first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s slow start to training camp made some headlines. But Cincinnati is starting to see some improvement from the rookie. “The great thing about Ja’Marr is he’s super, super coachable,” Bengals OC Brian Callahan said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “He listens to everything that (WR coach) Troy (Walters) tries to get him to do offensively, where he fits. The biggest jump that you make is the technique has to be on point. You don’t get to beat people just because you are better than they are in the NFL. The technique has to be good, and he’s learning to use his hands, learning how to release versus press. “The great thing about our defense is they are really aggressive at the line of scrimmage and so he’s had to expand his toolbox,” Callahan added. “I think every day he’s been out there he’s gotten better and better learning how to use his speed, how to use his technique and leverage has been fun to watch. I’m excited about the improvements still to come.” The Bengals hired former Eagles’ director of college scouting Trey Brown to their scouting department. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Only seven running back tandems in NFL history have both topped 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Browns’ RB coach Stump Mitchell believes that RB Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can do it in a 17 game season this year.

“I think it can happen,” Mitchell said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “You never know. The more toys that Kevin has, the better he is as a play-caller. You never know what’s going on in his mind. It’s always something creative to catch the defense off guard.

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada said Ben Roethlisberger is working hard to keep their offensive players “on the same page.”

“I think Ben is right where he wants to be,” Canada said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s playing very well, he’s worked extremely hard to bring along the guys up front. We have a young guy in the backfield, a young guy at tight end. … He’s worked extremely hard to get everyone on the same page.”

Canada said Roethlisberger has embraced the changes they’ve made to their offensive system this offseason.

“The few changes we’ve had in our offense, the tweaks we’ve had in terminology, he’s embraced those and learned them and is teaching everyone else around him,” Canada said.

Canada feels that the Steelers’ offense is executing at a “high level” in camp.

“Everyone has got that stuff down,” Canada said. “We’re executing at a high level and, obviously, we’re trying to build a little more every day here and there. Now, it’s our players making plays.”

Canada believes Steelers’ backup QB Dwayne Haskins has done well to learn his offense.

“I’m pleased with the way he’s come in and attacked his work,” Canada said. “From Day 1, he’s come into the office, learned the offense, really worked hard to watch things we’ve done here over a long history of years with Ben.”