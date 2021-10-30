AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic believes the Bengals will wait until the offseason to sign any extensions in order to keep the team away from any unnecessary distractions at this point.

Dehner is also of the mindset that veteran T Riley Reiff would be more likely to re-sign than DT Larry Ogunjobi , as he continues his quest for a ring and a decent contract.

would be more likely to re-sign than DT , as he continues his quest for a ring and a decent contract. He also thinks the Bengals will aggressively attempt to re-sign Ogunjobi after his one-year, prove-it deal, as he is an above-average player who could wind up going to the highest bidder.

When it comes to next year’s draft, Dehner Jr. says that the team can’t go wrong by drafting more offensive linemen and focusing on cornerback as the team is yet to get what they bargained for from CB Trae Waynes.

Browns

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett is excited to continue his impressive 2021 campaign against Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger and hopes to send him back to Pittsburgh with a loss this Halloween.

“Hell, I have to send him off, right? If it is,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s left a huge legacy in Pittsburgh and here, so I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t leave with a win. But got to respect what he’s done and the greatness that he’s had on the football field.”

Garrett leads the league with nine and a half sacks and isn’t worried about breaking former Giants’ DE Michael Strahan‘s 2001 record of 22.5 sacks, adding he only has his eyes set on wins and the 20 sack mark.

“Twenty-plus, that’s the goal,” Garrett said. “I mean, the record has been my goal. But if you’re going out there, making an impact, being disruptive and you have 20-plus sacks and add some forced fumbles to it, then I’m going to help my team win and that’s what’s it’s all about.”

Steelers

Steelers’ Melvin Ingram has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland, as has TE Eric Ebron. ( LBhas been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland, as has TE. ( Josina Anderson