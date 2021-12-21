AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals LB Joe Bachie tore his ACL on Sunday, according to HC Zac Taylor. (Ben Baby)
- Bengals RB Joe Mixon is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor expects Mixon to be limited early on in the week but called the situation “encouraging.” (Baby)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said K Chase McLaughlin has to be better, but they arent considering a kicking change: “We have to make those. Chase has to come through for us. I’m not going to get into any roster things like that. Chase wants to come through and we’re counting on him.” (Tony Grossi)
- Stefanski added QB Baker Mayfield can play Saturday even if he doesn’t test out, but he wouldn’t be able to practice: “We’re all hopeful we test out sooner.” (Scott Petrak)
Steelers
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 16 sacks but he’s battled through a nagging groin injury in recent weeks, one that limited him to just a half of play in Week 14 against the Vikings. He plans to play through it as he chases Michael Strahan‘s sack record the final four weeks, though.
“He’s going to have to fight through this for the rest of the season,” said one source to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. “That’s just how it’s going to be. It’s going to be a thing for the rest of the season. But he is a warrior. He’ll gut it out this week and he’ll fight through it as long as he can. He wants to win and he wants that sack record, too.”
- Pro Football Talk reports the NFL didn’t fine Steelers WR Chase Claypool for unnecessary roughness vs. Minnesota.
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said second-round TE Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, DL Chris Wormley‘s groin and DE Isaiah Buggs‘ ankle are being evaluated, and OL Kevin Dotson and OL J.C. Hassenauer are practicing. (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin doesn’t regret the DE Melvin Ingram trade with Kansas City: “Melvin no longer wanted to be here. For us, we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages. That formula allows us to come together in ways you can’t measure. .. that’s more a function of us and the things that we value and less about KC.” (Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!