AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LB Joe Bachie tore his ACL on Sunday, according to HC Zac Taylor . (Ben Baby)

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor expects Mixon to be limited early on in the week but called the situation "encouraging." (Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said K Chase McLaughlin has to be better, but they arent considering a kicking change: “We have to make those. Chase has to come through for us. I’m not going to get into any roster things like that. Chase wants to come through and we’re counting on him.” (Tony Grossi)

Stefanski added QB Baker Mayfield can play Saturday even if he doesn't test out, but he wouldn't be able to practice: "We're all hopeful we test out sooner." (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 16 sacks but he’s battled through a nagging groin injury in recent weeks, one that limited him to just a half of play in Week 14 against the Vikings. He plans to play through it as he chases Michael Strahan‘s sack record the final four weeks, though.

“He’s going to have to fight through this for the rest of the season,” said one source to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. “That’s just how it’s going to be. It’s going to be a thing for the rest of the season. But he is a warrior. He’ll gut it out this week and he’ll fight through it as long as he can. He wants to win and he wants that sack record, too.”