AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

doesn’t think they have any immediate needs for a starter going into the 2022 NFL Draft: “I don’t view us as having immediate starter needs.” (Ben Baby) Tobin added that they would like more depth at cornerback but won’t reach for any players: “I think anybody can look at our roster and see we need some more guys there. [We will take the] right guy at the right time.” (Ben Baby)

As for Bengals OT Jonah Williams' fifth-year option, Tobin said they are still determining whether to exercise his option. (Ben Baby)

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants and Jets are both interested in Nebraska WR Samori Toure, along with 18 other teams who hosted him on Top 30 visits including the Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Packers, and Seahawks.

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes newly acquired WR Amari Cooper is one of the best route runners in the NFL.

“I think Amari is one of the best route runners in the NFL,” Berry said, via ProFootballTalk. “And it’s not just like a particular route that he can separate on, but just really the diversity of ways he can get open. He’s just got a really good feel for separating, whether it’s laterally at the top of routes or even vertically. And so I think that’s something that really stands out about his game. And then he has fantastic hands as well — catches the ball really well and has been productive for a long time in the NFL.”

Steelers

Aaron Wilson reports that Mississippi LB Mark Robinson has worked out for the Browns, spoken with the Chargers, and also visited with the Steelers.