AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Quenton Nelson, Jaguars

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan talked about the process of naming LG Cordell Volson a starter on the offensive line during his rookie season.

“He ascended the whole training camp period,” Callahan told Bengals.com. “He played well, practiced well. He continually got better. He showed us the things we want to see from a starting guard for us. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s dependable. He’s earned that job.”

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke about the amount of money being paid out to guards, noting that LG Quenton Nelson is likely worth more than top dollar when it comes to his next contract with the team.

“A player can transcend it. The Chiefs didn’t have a problem paying that guard from New England (Joe Thuney) big money. What’s the difference? You pay your best players and he’s special, and he’s special to us. Hopefully, we get things worked out. We’ll see.” Ballard told reporters this week, via ColtsWire.com.

Jaguars

Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan said the level of excitement in Jacksonville is “through the roof” now that the team has moved on from former HC Urban Meyer to recent Super Bowl-winning HC Doug Pederson.

“You can’t force people to respect someone or like someone or want to work with someone,” Khan told Yahoo Sports. “I think at the end of the day, someone needs to do the job on their own merits and the command Doug has of the whole building, the respect he has from everybody, and the genuine way he conducts himself has gone a really, really long way with a lot of people, including all the staff, everybody around the office and the players. It feels very different, in a good way, and very organized and a lot of that is based on the experience of Doug and his staff and the achievements they have in this business, the playoff wins, championship games and Super Bowl rings.”