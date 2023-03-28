AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that the team is expecting Jonah Williams to compete at right tackle despite his recent trade request.

“I like everything about Jonah. I’m excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “He’s always been everything we wanted him to be about. We’ve never had issues with him. Hopefully, we can work through this and he can come in and compete at right tackle for us. That’s what we’re counting on him to do. . . . He’s never been an issue and I don’t anticipate that being an issue.”

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. had offers from multiple teams but chose to sign with the team due to the strength of their roster and to have opportunities to win. (Peter Schrager)

Oklahoma State DL Tyler Lacy has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is confident QB Deshaun Watson will return to form and will live up to the fully-guaranteed contract the team gave him last offseason.

“Yeah, I think confidence for me comes from seeing it and I’ve seen him do it,” Stefanski said, via Outkick’s Armando Salguero. “I saw him do it in those games last season. I know it wasn’t perfect. It certainly wasn’t perfect. We weren’t perfect around him and as we all know, it’s not a one-man show. It’s a team game and we didn’t have as much team success as we would’ve liked late in the season there. But I’ve seen it from Deshaun in games, I’ve seen it from practice, I’ve seen it in his career. So that’s why I’m confident.”

Stefanski added that the team has continued to try and surround Watson with talent and give him everything he needs to be successful.

“Yeah, I think you’re trying year in and year out, you’re trying to give the quarterback a great structure, a great environment, obviously great players around him,” Stefanski said. “You’re constantly trying to do that. I know Deshaun’s excited about the guys that we’ve added. I know he’s talked to all of them and I’m sure he’ll be throwing with them sooner than later. But our goal is always to make sure that our quarterback has everything at his disposal.”

Ravens

Ravens team president Sashi Brown said they would love to get a deal done with QB Lamar Jackson: “We love Lamar. We’re committed to getting something done.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said LB Elandon Roberts has been on the team’s radar since college and is happy that he’s joining their team.

“E Rob, we are highly familiar with since he came out of (the University of) Houston,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Wire. “We were down there at his pro day and just liked his play demeanor. And that has not changed over the seven years that has been his career.”

Tomlin said the team added two guards in free agency as insurance in case all five starters don’t play every game as they did in 2022: “It would be naive to think that. We were fortunate last year.” (Gerry Dulac)

Tomlin has already had discussions with new CB Patrick Peterson about moving him around and using him at safety: “He’s versatile, not only in terms of his talents but his intellect. We’re not going to be bashful about moving him around. He’s excited about the prospects.” (Dulac)

The Steelers worked out OT Josh Miles. (Aaron Wilson)