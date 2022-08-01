AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that G Alex Cappa will return this week while RT La’el Collins is day-to-day. (Geoff Hobson)
- Taylor on RB Samaje Perine being the No.2 back over Chris Evans: “He’s certainly got a leg up right now in that battle, but that’s what training camp is for. Plenty of times, guys step up and have huge growth. We’ll see where it goes.” (Ben Baby)
- Taylor commented on often criticized CB Eli Apple: “Eli was really solid for us down the stretch. That’s why we re-signed the guy. We’re certainly happy to have him.” (Kelsey Conway)
- The team announced that QB Joe Burrow had returned to training camp on a scooter following his appendectomy.
Browns
Browns owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam released the following statement about the recommended six-game suspension for QB Deshaun Watson.
Steelers
The Steelers have an obvious question mark at quarterback entering the 2022 season, with what now looks like a three-way battle between veteran Mitchell Trubisky, backup Mason Rudolph and first-round QB Kenny Pickett. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says he’s approaching that head-on with the team and not shirking away from any of the challenges it might mean.
“I’m going to talk about the elephant in the room,” Tomlin said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Our ability to put together a winning formula that allows us to go into stadiums and step out with victory is what it’s about. We’re going through a transition at that position so our formula is going to change to a degree. Our strengths may change, what we lean on, what we work to minimize. That’s just team building. It requires discussion and direction. And [Batch] is right. I don’t run from that. I run to that.”
