AFC Notes: Bengals, Dolphins, Vic Fangio, Patriots

Bengals

Former Bengals S Solomon Wilcots and longtime executive Bill Polian commented on the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl, led by star QB Joe Burrow.

“This offensive line is patchwork, to be honest with you,” Wilcots said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Joe Burrow’s really that good that you can overcome it. You can take 32 quarterbacks in this league and ask, how many can overcome nine sacks? Probably two. He and Aaron Rodgers. Not even Tom Brady can overcome nine sacks.”

“The quarterback’s the most important guy,” Polian said. “He handles the ball on every play. And if you look at Joe Burrow, he makes up for a multitude of sins because he gets the ball out of his hands so quickly, processes so quickly, he’s so accurate. And now you see against Kansas City some mobility that most people didn’t know was there. So he makes up for the sins of an offensive line that gets him sacked nine times. Plus, to say nothing of being tough as nails to survive that. The Panthers’ quarterback doesn’t have any of those attributes, or at least not to the level of Joe Burrow.”

Dolphins

Per NBC Sports’ Peter King, new Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel impressed Miami during the interview process with his communication skills. King also relays a specific story about McDaniel taking 30 minutes every Tuesday to meet with 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to facilitate him being integrated into the gameplan as a running back.

Dolphins WR Will Fuller had surgery on his broken finger that cost him 13 games in 2021. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes Rams WR Odell Beckham has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year.

has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year. That deal could come from the Rams but Corry adds teams like the Raiders, Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers should provide competition and could be compelling alternatives.

