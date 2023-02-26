AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Mixon, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Jay Morrison of The Athletic lists Bengals RB Joe Mixon

as a cap casualty this offseason for the team, as he could save the team $7.3 million and struggled to get going in 2022. Morrison adds that the team could bring back RB Samaje Perine at a cheaper price and look for a younger running back in the draft or free agency.

Browns

Daniel Jeremiah listed Iowa State prospect Will McDonald IV as an ideal fit for the Browns and new DC Jim Schwartz, who do not have a first-round pick. Jeremiah also mentions Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State.

“Schwartz likes to get outside and let those guys rock ‘n’ roll and really get off the ball,” Jeremiah said. “When you look at where the Browns are picking — second round, pick 42 — if you’re for edge rushers that have big-time juice, I know one of them off the top of my head if you go to Iowa State. They have a premier player in Will McDonald IV in terms of burst and athleticism. He’s a little bit undersized at 241 pounds. We’ll see what he weighs (at the combine). He can really get off the ball. He can win with spin moves. He can win just turning the corner. Burst and bend is his calling card. In talking to Matt Campbell, the head coach at Iowa State, thinking about the players they’ve had there — including recently Brock Purdy and Breece Hall — he said Will McDonald has the most upside of anybody they’ve had come through there. I really like Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State. He’s kind of right in that range for me, too. He can get off the ball. He can win with his hands.”

Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Steelers need to focus on solidifying their offensive line in the draft in order to protect QB Kenny Pickett in his second season.

“If you’re looking at tackle, (Tennessee’s) Darnell Wright is the one that I put there (in my mock),” Jeremiah said. “If they end up waiting on tackle, I think Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse could be one that maybe they take at 32. There are some good interior options: Steve Avila from TCU, (Florida’s) O’Cyrus Torrence. I think those guys are just plug-and-play. You’re not going to win the press conference (or) the draft party with those two guys, but I think they’re just plug-and-play, solid starters immediately.”

Another strong fit could be Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., as his father was a longtime linebacker with the team.

“I would love it for multiple reasons, but it would be fun if Porter were to get there,” Jeremiah said. “I don’t think he’ll fall that far. Christian Gonzalez would probably be gone, as well. I’d be shocked if Witherspoon from Illinois were there. If any of those guys somehow manage to get down there, it’d be easy to run the card up for the Steelers.”