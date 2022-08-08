AFC Notes: Bengals, Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins feels like he is close to returning from his shoulder injury but knows the importance of listening to the team’s medical staff.

“I feel like I’m closer than expected so it’s up to the training staff at the end of the day but it’s also up to me to tell them how I feel,” Higgins said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel amazing so I’m just putting the ball in their hands and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski wasn’t willing to go into details on the trade request made by RB Kareem Hunt.

“I won’t get into that,’’ Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I’ll just tell you, we have some work to do, and that’s what we will focus on.”

“We’re working,’’ Stefanski added. “No distraction. This is normal. This is normal, guys. This is NFL football.’’

Stefanski would say that he was looking forward to seeing what his running backs group could produce this season, including answering a question if fifth-round RB Jerome Ford could be a third-down back.

“That’s a good question,” Stefanski answered about Ford. “All our guys have to earn a role and have to carve it out. With young players, when it comes to third down, you’ve got to be ready to protect and not just the physical aspects of protecting but knowing what to do and who to block and all those types of things.’’

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said first-round C Tyler Linderbaum will undergo additional testing to determine the severity of his injury sustained in Thursday’s practice.

“Yes, he just kind of … Didn’t get stepped on, kind of just … It’s a physical drill there, and [he] came up a little sore. They’ve looked at it, X-rayed it. They’ll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it’s nothing serious at all,” said Harbaugh, via the team’s official site.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec mentions the Ravens remain hopeful LT Ronnie Stanley , CB Marcus Peters and OLB Tyus Bowser all come off the PUP list ahead of the season.

, CB and OLB all come off the PUP list ahead of the season. However, he adds they are less optimistic about RB Gus Edwards being ready for Week 1 and he would characterize Edwards as doubtful at this point.

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks Steelers OLB Genard Avery is the leader in the competition to be the third player on the depth chart and first off the bench. But there’s a lot of camp and preseason left.

is the leader in the competition to be the third player on the depth chart and first off the bench. But there’s a lot of camp and preseason left. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth returned to practice on Monday after missing time due to a hamstring issue. (Ray Fittipaldo)