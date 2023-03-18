AFC Notes: Bengals, Orlando Brown, Jonah Williams, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack couldn’t believe that the team signed LT Orlando Brown.

“It really kind of came out of nowhere,” Pollack said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I was not expecting us to be in a position to do anything for someone of his caliber. It just kind of came on our radar, with me anyway, the day that we got that deal done. It was exciting. They said, ‘Hey, take a look at this guy, he might be in play.’ I’m like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Really? Wow!” So, it was surprising. It was fantastic. It was an exciting day for the Bengals.”

Brown’s arrival has resulted in LT Jonah Williams asking for a trade, but Pollack says he would like to have them both.

“I’ve reached out to Jonah,” Pollack said. “I don’t want to really spend a lot of time talking about that. I’d love to coach Jonah. I loved coaching him. There’s an old saying that this is a great game and a crazy business. I hope we get to coach him. He’s a good football player. He’s got a bright future. Hopefully, it’s still here with the Bengals in 2023.”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport noted that Williams could be moved quickly despite his $12.6 million cap hit.

“I remember this from the draft process,” Rapoport said. “He is a left tackle, that is what he wants to be. I think there’s going to be some trade interest…I would imagine for the right price Cincy is willing….the trade request went in last night and it could happen soon. There are teams that would like to get everything filled before the draft….Cincy is pretty reasonable, it could happen today.”

The Bengals re-signed RB Trayveon Williams to a one-year, $1.232 million deal that includes a $52,500 signing bonus, a salary of $1.08 million, and a $75,000 active-inactive 2023 league-year roster bonus. ( to a one-year, $1.232 million deal that includes a $52,500 signing bonus, a salary of $1.08 million, and a $75,000 active-inactive 2023 league-year roster bonus. ( Aaron Wilson

Ravens

Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen ‘s contract: One year, $1.232 million with $1.092M guaranteed and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s contract: One year, $1.232 million with $1.092M guaranteed and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Ravens S Geno Stone re-signed for one year at $1.76 million and received a $750,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.01 million. ( re-signed for one year at $1.76 million and received a $750,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.01 million. ( Wilson

Steelers

The Steelers are signing Ravens assistant DL coach Jason Brooks as a defensive assistant, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

as a defensive assistant, according to Jeff Zrebiec. Steelers S Damontae Kazee ‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes a $1.75 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.25 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes a $1.75 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.25 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024, per Aaron Wilson. Steelers LB Elandon Roberts ‘ two-year, $7 million deal includes a $2.335 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.165 million in 2023 and $3.5 million in 2024. (Wilson)

‘ two-year, $7 million deal includes a $2.335 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.165 million in 2023 and $3.5 million in 2024. (Wilson) Cole Holcomb signed a deal for New Steelers LBsigned a deal for three years, $18 million with a $4.92 million signing bonus. The salaries are for $1.98 million, $6 million, and $4 million. ( Wilson