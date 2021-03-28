AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Joe Thuney‘s agent, Mike McCartney, tells Matt Verderame that Bengals expressed interest in his client before they reached an agreement with the Chiefs.
Ravens
- Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes that Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson can breathe a sigh of relief after the team signed veteran WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, yet adds that it’s still a small consolation prize after Baltimore was unable to secure the services of Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton.
- While Hensley does say that Watkins is the same age (27) as the top receiver on the market this year, Giants’ WR Kenny Golladay, Watkins’ injury history makes it difficult to see better days lying ahead.
- The signing of G Kevin Zeitler is also a big one for the Ravens’ offense, but Henley believes the team must be cautious after committing $16 million to a 31-year-old guard whose skill set has begun to slightly diminish.
- Hensley is unsure about the return of another 31-year-old in DE Derek Wolfe, who took a major step back as a pass-rusher last season and could take playing time away from DL Justin Madubuike.
Steelers
Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said he was glad to have WR JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the Steel City for the 2021 season, as he has been a vital part of their offense.
“JuJu was an important part of our offense last year and has been for the last few years,” Rooney said, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “We were certainly hopeful that we would be able to sign JuJu back. The one thing about JuJu is he really wanted to come back and that certainly helped a lot. I’m glad we got him back. I look forward to him having another good year for us in 2021.”
- North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt met with Steelers ILB coach Jerry Olsavsky. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Virginia Tech S/LB Divine Deablo said he met with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert on Zoom. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley said he met virtually with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Penn State DE Jayson Oweh has had a few virtual meetings with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth said he’s met a couple of times with Steelers TE coach Alfredo Roberts. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore has had a virtual meeting with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Michigan LB Cameron McGrone has met virtually with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Michigan DE Kwity Paye has also had a virtual meeting with Pittsburgh. (Nick Farabaugh)
- South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn met with the Steelers following his pro day. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Northern Iowa DE Elerson Smith said he had a virtual meeting with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown has multiple virtual meetings scheduled with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Alabama C Landon Dickerson said he has had contact with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Steelers ILB coach Jerry Olsavsky met personally with Missouri LB Nick Bolton at his pro day and ran him through drills. (Dave Matter)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!