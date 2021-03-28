AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Joe Thuney‘s agent, Mike McCartney, tells Matt Verderame that Bengals expressed interest in his client before they reached an agreement with the Chiefs.

Ravens

Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes that Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson can breathe a sigh of relief after the team signed veteran WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, yet adds that it’s still a small consolation prize after Baltimore was unable to secure the services of Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton .

can breathe a sigh of relief after the team signed veteran WR to a one-year deal, yet adds that it’s still a small consolation prize after Baltimore was unable to secure the services of Steelers’ WR or Colts’ WR . While Hensley does say that Watkins is the same age (27) as the top receiver on the market this year, Giants’ WR Kenny Golladay , Watkins’ injury history makes it difficult to see better days lying ahead.

, Watkins’ injury history makes it difficult to see better days lying ahead. The signing of G Kevin Zeitler is also a big one for the Ravens’ offense, but Henley believes the team must be cautious after committing $16 million to a 31-year-old guard whose skill set has begun to slightly diminish.

is also a big one for the Ravens’ offense, but Henley believes the team must be cautious after committing $16 million to a 31-year-old guard whose skill set has begun to slightly diminish. Hensley is unsure about the return of another 31-year-old in DE Derek Wolfe, who took a major step back as a pass-rusher last season and could take playing time away from DL Justin Madubuike.

Steelers

Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said he was glad to have WR JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the Steel City for the 2021 season, as he has been a vital part of their offense.

“JuJu was an important part of our offense last year and has been for the last few years,” Rooney said, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “We were certainly hopeful that we would be able to sign JuJu back. The one thing about JuJu is he really wanted to come back and that certainly helped a lot. I’m glad we got him back. I look forward to him having another good year for us in 2021.”