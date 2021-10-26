AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the connection between him and TE C.J. Uzomah began last year.
“That connection really started last year,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway. “ I think he was our top target through two weeks last year, and you know, unfortunately, went down with a knee injury early but we really clicked from the beginning with each other.”
Ravens
- Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris said OL Tyre Phillips has to play right tackle with OL Patrick Mekari out. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens LB coach Rob Ryan had high praise for LB Patrick Queen: “He has all the skills. He’s getting on the job training. I think adding Josh Bynes has really helped him. You can see it’s already slowing down.” (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said DL Stephon Tuitt is getting better but not ready to play yet. (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin expects RB Anthony McFarland to be activated off injured reserve this week. (Pryor)
- Tomlin mentioned the entire defense has to help the linebackers play better: “Quality of their play could be better, but so could the play in front of them. Much like we talk about rush/coverage working hand in hand, it’s very difficult to evaluate ILBs in a vacuum. Lack of cohesion has been about moving parts in front of them.” (Christopher Carter)
- Tomlin vehemently denied any interest in the USC head coach opening: “I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me. I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check” (Pryor)
