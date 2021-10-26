AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the connection between him and TE C.J. Uzomah began last year.

“That connection really started last year,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway. “ I think he was our top target through two weeks last year, and you know, unfortunately, went down with a knee injury early but we really clicked from the beginning with each other.”

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris said OL Tyre Phillips has to play right tackle with OL Patrick Mekari out. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said OL has to play right tackle with OL out. (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens LB coach Rob Ryan had high praise for LB Patrick Queen: “He has all the skills. He’s getting on the job training. I think adding Josh Bynes has really helped him. You can see it’s already slowing down.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said DL Stephon Tuitt is getting better but not ready to play yet. (Brooke Pryor)

said DL is getting better but not ready to play yet. (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin expects RB Anthony McFarland to be activated off injured reserve this week. (Pryor)

to be activated off injured reserve this week. (Pryor) Tomlin mentioned the entire defense has to help the linebackers play better: “Quality of their play could be better, but so could the play in front of them. Much like we talk about rush/coverage working hand in hand, it’s very difficult to evaluate ILBs in a vacuum. Lack of cohesion has been about moving parts in front of them.” (Christopher Carter)

Tomlin vehemently denied any interest in the USC head coach opening: “I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me. I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check” (Pryor)