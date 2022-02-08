AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin said there was never any consideration of any possible trade offer the Dolphins may or may not have put on the table for QB Joe Burrow.

“There was no offer,” Tobin said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “They wanted us to engage, but there was no engagement. I never engaged, nor did I want to give them the idea that I was going to engage or going to solicit any offer. And if they’re mad about that, tough s—.”

Bengals RB Joe Mixon set career highs in 2021 with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Now he plans to cap it all off with a Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

“It’s heartwarming to finally reap these benefits,” Mixon said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Being a player here for five years, I feel like I’m living in a movie right now. This is a dream that I’ve dreamed of being in. Now I’m playing at the highest level in the best game in the history of sports.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec expects former Ravens OLB coach Drew Wilkins to possibly follow Martindale to New York and join his defensive staff.

to possibly follow Martindale to New York and join his defensive staff. Former Ravens LB Zachary Orr is returning to the team as the linebackers coach. (Clarence Hill)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly points out Steelers WR coach Ike Hilliard‘s contract expired and Pittsburgh elected not to renew it.