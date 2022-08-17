AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Devin Bush

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had his plans of a normal offseason derailed by an appendectomy and says he will set his sights on next offseason instead. He also added that he’s working on gaining weight back following the procedure. (Kelsey Conway)

Burrow is set to participate in full team drills for the first time on Wednesday. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

He also commented on the team fundraising for a potential contract extension, saying it is meaningless if he “stinks it up” all year. (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman thinks that QB Lamar Jackson has become more of a leader this offseason when it comes to calling plays and reading defenses.

“Yes, I definitely think he is more vocal,” Roman said in his press conference. “He’s definitely looking at matchups a little harder, and definitely has more ideas. There’s good collaboration going on there, as there always is. But I’m definitely open to that, and there are times when — I think you’re referencing last week — he suggested something. I was like, ‘Go for it.’ And we threw a touchdown.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Devin Bush doesn’t feel concerned over his previously surgically repaired knee and is working to understand new DC Teryl Austin and LBs coach Brian Flores‘ system.

“I think that is behind me now,” Bush said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “Now it is getting accustomed to the new DC we got and Brian Flores is in, so he has some new ideas, so it is adjusting to him.”

Steelers ILBs coach Jerry Olsavsky called last season an “anomaly” for Bush and is pushing the linebacker to succeed in 2022.

“I am a big fan of Devin’s,” Olsavsky said. “Last year was an anomaly. It was a tough season, and he is the type of kid who is going to claw and scratch and stuff like that. I just want to keep pushing him. If I can push him for him to go harder, then I am going to do that. I am just a guy cheering them on. I am not at the finish line, and I don’t coach like that. I try to get every ounce out of every player.”

As for Bush playing alongside Robert Spillane and Myles Jack in Pittsburgh’s linebacker rotation, Bush is confident that he can line up next to Spillane and Jack in certain situations.

“I think we’re a good rotation,” Bush said. “I think we’re all three linebackers that can be on the field at one time, so it was no shot to me or anything like that, if that’s what you’re thinking. But we’re all competitors, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

As for whether this season is a make-or-break year for Bush, he responded that he doesn’t think he’ll miss out on a spot in the NFL going forward.

“I’m going to still be in the NFL, so we’ll see,” Bush said.