AFC Notes: Bengals, Steelers, Tim Kelly, Titans

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins admitted that on the night he was drafted, he believed he was going to be chosen at the end of the first round by the Packers. He wound up being selected the following day during the second round and is quite happy with the way things turned out.

“I thought they were going to draft me in that spot,” Higgins said, via BengalsWire.com. “But they didn’t and I fell to the second round, which I’m ok with. I feel like in a perfect situation with Cincinnati and Joe Burrow. I was like ‘Oh I’m gonna go play with Joe Burrow, he just beat me in a national championship. I know what type of quarterback he is, so I don’t mind going out there and playing with him.’”

Steelers

Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met with the Steelers. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel feels that OC Tim Kelly is the right fit for the team and noted that the process of interviewing any final hires is still ongoing.

“It’s the perfect fit,” Vrabel said of Kelly, via TenesseeTitans.com. “I met with some really good candidates. I think what Tim was ultimately able to do was be able to provide some familiarity and carry-over to what we were doing. I don’t think everything is broken.”

“I’ve seen him call games in this league against us,” Vrabel added. “And I feel like he has a great feel for the game. … His feel, his energy, his leadership are all things that came out throughout this process in multiple meetings with him and other candidates.” “That’s still ongoing,” Vrabel said any final hires. “There are a few individuals that are interviewing for other jobs that I’ve talked to. We’ll kind of see where that goes and try and find the best person that can help us in that position.”