AFC Notes: Bengals, Texans, Titans, Tyjae Spears

Bengals

When asked about OT Jonah Williams‘ trade request, QB Joe Burrow responded he’d like to have him back but understands if Williams wants what is best for him.

“We love Jonah,” Burrow said, via the team’s Youtube. “Jonah’s been a big part of our success for the last couple years. So, hopefully, we have him back. But business is business. Whatever Jonah thinks is best for his career is what he’s going to do. And we’ll support him in whatever he decides.”

Texans

Texans CB Shaquill Griffin‘s one-year deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million, and $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, per Aaron Wilson.

The Texans held a workout with former Steelers DL Carlos Davis this past week. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans’ third-round RB Tyjae Spears said the entire team has been supportive of him since being drafted.

“It felt good,” Spears said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “It’s just a blessing to be a part of the team. It feels good, coming from where I came from. I am on an NFL team, and I am super-excited. All the guys I’ve encountered, they’ve been great. Every coach, they demand a lot out of you. It’s a great organization, great people.”

When asked about the state of his knees, Spears responded he is “perfectly fine” and he is completely healthy.

“I feel perfectly fine – there ain’t nothing wrong with me,” Spears said. “I am healthy. I guess (my health) is a question that’s always going to pop up, but I am here. And (the Titans) had a lot of faith in me to get me where they got me at. So, I am healthy and they know I am healthy.”