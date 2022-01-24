AFC Notes: Bengals, Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Titans

“I think all that matters is our team has a lot of confidence right now and we believe that we belong,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “You know some of the guys made the comment that people have tried to put the underdog card on us. We don’t subscribe to that. We believe that we’re as good as any team in the NFL and so whoever we play, we play. We’ll have to go on the road and have a great game.”

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said the team will try to improve upon their win over Kansas City in Week 17.