AFC Notes: Bengals, Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Titans

Bengals
Bengals HC Zac Taylor said the team is excited to have a chance to play in the AFC championship.
“I think all that matters is our team has a lot of confidence right now and we believe that we belong,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “You know some of the guys made the comment that people have tried to put the underdog card on us. We don’t subscribe to that. We believe that we’re as good as any team in the NFL and so whoever we play, we play. We’ll have to go on the road and have a great game.”
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said the team will try to improve upon their win over Kansas City in Week 17.
“It’s playoff football. It’s gloves off. It’s a street fight,” Uzomah said. “You’re saying we have tape on Kansas City. They have tape on us. You can say the exact same. That does not matter. Whoever we’re going to get we’re going to get their best shot. If we play KC, it’s going to be different than the time before. I’m going to be watching not as a fan, but watching as someone who is dissecting film, which is going to be fun at this time of the year. It doesn’t really matter.”
Jaguars
- In an interview with Outkick’s Dan Dakich, former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer admitted he could have done some things better as an NFL coach. He maintained, however, that he did not kick K Josh Lambo: “I certainly did not. To kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing.’”
- Meyer has infamously had a hard time handling losing, and he said it was the same story in the NFL. He finished with a 2-11 record as head coach in Jacksonville, calling it the “worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime” and adding: “It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say it happens in the NFL.”
Titans
Titans HC Mike Vrabel stood behind OC Todd Downing following the playoff loss vs. Cincinnati.
“He’s a great coach. I think he’s a hard worker. (There are) always gonna be calls you’d like to have back and plays you like to have back but I don’t evaluate things,” Vrabel said, via NFL.com. “Try to see how guys communicate with each other, the players, are we all on the same page? Is there good communication? How do we do on third down? How do we do in the red zone? Things have to better in all three phases each and every year. But, I love the relationship that Todd has with the assistant coaches and the players and we’ll all continue to improve.”
- Vrabel said the team wil consider re-signing RB D’Onta Foreman: “He has an expiring contract and [GM] Jon Robinson and I will discuss that. He certainly came in here and made the most of his opportunity.” (Terry McCormick)
- Vrabel also defended QB Ryan Tannehill: “He’s got elite toughness. We have to be great around him. He’s shown signs of great accuracy and leadership. That’s what you look for.” (McCormick)
- Vrabel maintains RB Derrick Henry was healthy for Saturday’s game: “I think he’s fully healed. I know he’s fully healed. I’m sure he’ll have a great offseason…” (Mike Giardi)
- Vrabel expects to return as head coach: “I’m under contract and my belief is I will be here (a long time). I want to be here. I don’t want to be anywhere else.” (McCormick)
